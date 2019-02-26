Khloe Kardashian knows she can always count on her fans.

The reality star took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank her followers for their support amid all the controversy surrounding her family after news broke that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on her with sister Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods.

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you," Khloe, who shares 10-month-old daughter True with Tristan, tweeted. "I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!"

"I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all," she continued. "Until then remember to be kind to one another."

Although this has been a tough time for Khloe, she appears to be staying in good spirits with help from her sisters. The reality star, clad in a sparkly one-piece, recently posed for a series of sexy pics with Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

"Step up in this b***h like," Khloe captioned the photos.

A source told ET earlier this month that Khloe recently ended things with Tristan because "there were trust issues again" and she's unfortunately "been down that road before," referring to allegations that he'd cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with True.

"She has to be strong for herself and True," added the source. "Everyone is extremely disappointed."

Hear more in the video below.

