Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are not letting some intense drama affect their sisterly bond!

On Monday, Kylie took to Snapchat to share a video of herself hanging out with her older sister. Their time together comes shortly after Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods, was reportedly spotted making out with Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, earlier this month.

In the clip, Kylie's sporting a green turtleneck and a cute dog filter as she tells Khloe, "Hi!"

Khloe, wearing a sparkly gold bodysuit, returns the sentiment as the pair ride in a car together.

Khloe also spent some time with her other sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, on Monday, even posing for a sexy photo shoot with the pair. Wearing the same sparkly bodysuit as she was in the car with Kylie, Khloe looked confident as she stood next to her siblings.

In the shots, Kendall sported a strapless red leather dress, black tights, white gloves and white heels, while Kourtney rocked a similar outfit to Khloe, with her black undergarments visible under the bodysuit.

"Step up in this b**ch like," Khloe captioned the pics, quoting a lyric from Kanye West's song, "Waves."

While her sisters were posing for the sultry photos, Kylie opted to lounge in the sun wearing a skimpy white one piece swimsuit.

Tristan and Jordyn's alleged affair led to the end of the 27-year-old NBA player's relationship with Khloe. Tristan was previously accused of cheating on the 34-year-old reality star with multiple women just before the birth of their daughter, True, this past April.

“There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before," a source told ET of the couple’s relationship. "She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed.”

As for Kylie's relationship with Jordyn, a source told ET that the friends, both 21 years old, were as close as sisters prior to the scandal.

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” the source said. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe.”

