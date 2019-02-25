Khloe Kardashian is still letting her social media do the talking following reports that her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, recently cheated on her with Jordyn Woods -- her sister, Kylie Jenner's, longtime best friend.

On Sunday night, Khloe took to her Instagram Story to post two new pointed messages.

"People reveal themselves through their actions," she shared, before following it up with, “No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It’s still a snake.”

Of course, the snake emoji is no stranger to the Kardashian family. Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian West, infamously called Taylor Swift a snake before leaking tapes between the "Delicate" singer and her husband, Kanye West, discussing his controversial song, "Famous," that Swift later slammed.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Khloe has yet to officially comment on the cheating scandal though she and her sisters -- except for Kylie -- have all tellingly unfollowed 21-year-old Jordyn on Instagram. As for 27-year-old Tristan, although Khloe still currently follows the NBA star, all of her sisters have since unfollowed him.

Previously, Khloe shared on her Instagram Story, "We have to accept that some people are really f**ked up and it’s not our job to heal them."

A source told ET last week that Jordyn has tried to apologize to both Khloe and Kylie. She has also since moved out of Kylie's home where the best friends previously lived together.

Jordyn is "devastated and can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast," the source said. "She knows making out with Tristan was wrong."

"The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh," the source continued. "No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life."

