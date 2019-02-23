Khloe Kardashian will not be our next Bachelorette -- and she wants Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss to stop hinting she is.

The 34-year-old reality star, who split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this week, took to Twitter on Saturday to slam Fleiss for continuing to tease that she's "in contention" to become the Bachelor franchise's next star.

Fleiss started tweeting about Khloe becoming the Bachelorette shortly after headlines surfaced claiming that Thompson had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. "I have already been in contact with my dear friend @KrisJenner about @khloekardashian as #TheBachelorette . Stay tuned!!!" Fleiss wrote on Friday.

I have already been in contact with my dear friend @KrisJenner about @khloekardashian as #TheBachelorette . Stay tuned!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 22, 2019

All that talk got Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian West, upset. She hit back on Twitter, writing, "Fake f**king news big time!!!!" Fleiss, however, didn't let up.

"She’s out of the loop on this one... #TheBachelorette," he wrote back. "How would @KimKardashian know??? This is between me and @KrisJenner — and most importantly @khloekardashian !!!"

"As @KimKardashian is obviously aware, this is all about timing for @khloekardashian ! She’s been through a lot. Ts and Ps from all of #BachelorNation !" Fleiss continued. "FYI... We have strict confidentiality agreements with all #TheBachelorette candidates. @khloekardashian couldn’t tell @KimKardashian anyway..."

As @KimKardashian is obviously aware, this is all about timing for @khloekardashian ! She’s been through a lot. Ts and Ps from all of #BachelorNation ! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019

That's when Khloe chimed in. "I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers," she wrote. "How insensitive!!"

Fleiss then tried to backtrack, saying, "This is about helping people find true love-- nothing more!!! #TheBachelorette."

This is about helping people find true love— nothing more!!! #TheBachelorettehttps://t.co/qzHeEc7HRV — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019

Khloe has been active on social media since ET learned of her split from Thompson on Tuesday. She's unfollowed Woods on Instagram, and on Saturday, posted about how she can't heal "f**ked up people."

A source told ET that Woods has tried to apologize to Kardashian. "Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologize to the family, especially Khloe and Kylie," the source shared.

"The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh," the source continued. "No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life."

