Khloe Kardashian is seemingly continuing to react to Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star, who is no stranger to posting cryptic messages, continued to allude to Thompson's alleged romantic tryst with Jordyn Woods on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

Amid a series of messages about struggle and suffering, Kardashian wrote, "We have to accept that some people are really f**ked up and it’s not our job to heal them."

A source told ET earlier this week that Kardashian had split from Thompson after two years together. The news came amid reports that he had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Woods.

The 21-year-old model is "devastated and can't believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast," a source told ET on Thursday, after ET had learned Woods had moved out of Jenner's home.

"She knows making out with Tristan was wrong," the source added.

According to ET's source, Woods has tried to apologize to Kardashian. "Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologize to the family, especially Khloe and Kylie," the source shared.

"The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh," the source continued. "No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life."

