Jordyn Woods is not hiding.

The 21-year-old model stepped out on Thursday night to attend an event for the launch of her new Eylure false eyelashes line.

Woods attended the event dressed in white satin pants and a matching draped top. She took the mic to thank the guests, saying, "Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.”

Woods has a series of false lashes she’s promoting with the company, including “Summer Heir,” “Beach Please,” and “La Baby.”

The appearance is the first time Woods has been spotted out since rumors started circulating that she had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Woods, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner and also lived with the cosmetics queen, has since moved out of her pal’s pad.

A source previously told ET that the model is “devastated and can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast.”

The source added, “She knows making out with Tristan was wrong.”

The alleged cheating prompted Khloe to breakup with her NBA player beau and the father of her daughter, True, earlier this week after two years of dating.

Woods is not the only one to step out publicly since the news broke. Khloe also attended an event for PrettyLittleThing on Wednesday night, and her older sister, Kim Kardashian, defended the decision to one follower on Twitter.

“Would you prefer she lose [the money bag emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo!" Kim wrote. "This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERIODT!!!”

