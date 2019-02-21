Kim Kardashian West totally has sister Khloe Kardashian's back during a difficult time.

On Thursday, Kim appeared to cheekily address the shocking allegations that Khloe's now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, recently cheated on Khloe with a close friend of the family -- Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend -- by singing Nivea's song, "Don't Mess With My Man," on her Instagram Story. The 2002 hit deals with a woman telling another woman to leave her boyfriend alone.

"Don't mess with my man, I'ma be the one to break it to ya," Kim sings as the camera pans to Khloe's best friend, Malika Haqq.

"Here's a little advice for you, find your own man," Malika then sings with a smile as she points to the camera.

Kim later deleted the post.

On Thursday, Kim also clapped back at a Twitter user who shared a video of Khloe's first public appearance on Wednesday night following the scandal. Khloe walked the red carpet at a party celebrating the opening of the L.A. offices of the apparel company PrettyLittleThing, which the Twitter user seemingly disapproved of.

"If someone cheats on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day?" the tweet read.

But Kim wasn't having it, replying, "Would you prefer she lose the [money bag emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"

Although none of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has made a direct statement on the cheating allegations, Kim has let her social media do the talking. Amid the scandal, she unfollowed both 27-year-old Tristan and 21-year-old Jordyn on Instagram.

Of course, Kim has never been a big fan of Tristan -- at one point, he blocked her on Instagram due to her candid comments about his first cheating scandal that happened last April, when he was caught cheating on Khloe with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. Kim later gave Khloe some pointed advice about her NBA star boyfriend when the family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, addressed Tristan's first cheating scandal in an episode last November.

"I told her, 'What are you going to get out of him?'" Kim said at the time. "I go, 'Think about it, you're gonna be worried and nervous and have an insecure life. Because if he's not faithful now, he'll never change.'"

When KUWTK cameras were at the hospital for True's birth, the most obvious tension was between Kim and Tristan.

"As much as I want to go off, I just don't think it's the time," Kim told the cameras. "So I'm gonna keep it cute, I don't have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her."

But in a later episode of the reality show, Kim did attempt to awkwardly make peace with Tristan.

"My relationship with Tristan is a work in progress," she said in the episode that aired in late November. "But it is just really important to move forward. We're such a close family, we're one big family, and you just have to move on and get over it."

