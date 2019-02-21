Could Khloe Kardashian find love on TV after Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal?

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss said on Twitter on Wednesday that the 34-year-old reality star is "very much in contention" to be the next Bachelorette. A source told ET on Tuesday that Kardashian had split from Thompson after two years together, following reports that he cheated on her with her sister, Kylie Jenner's, best friend, Jordyn Woods.

"@khloekardashian is very much in contention... Stay tuned!" Fleiss tweeted, adding the hashtag,"#TheBachelorette."

Fans quickly commented with their opinion on whether Kardashian should be the next Bachelorette, with some in favor of the idea, and others insisting Fleiss' message had to be a joke.

While Kardashian has yet to directly speak out on Thompson's cheating drama, she's been active on social media with several cryptic posts.

“The worst pain is gettin' hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday. The next message read: “Somebody needs to hear this… That betrayal was your blessing!!!!”

Kardashian then posted, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

The new mom -- who welcomed daughter True with Thompson last April -- also liked a tweet that read, “@khloekardashian, don't let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if it's true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and [you're] doing great showing that love."

During an interview with ET earlier this month, ABC exec Robert Mills told ET that the Bachelor team was looking to possibly shake things up again with the next Bachelorette.

"It is important to change a little bit the flavor each season, so it feels different but is still the show that you love. … Like with Colton [Underwood], we need to take a minute. If we’d gone right after Becca’s season, we’d say, 'It’s gotta be Blake [Horstmann].' … Is there somebody like Colton where we can say, 'OK, you didn’t watch last season, but let me tell you about this woman who’s the next Bachelorette,'" he said. "If you can bring people in, that’s a win."

See more on Kardashian in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Unbreakable Bond Amid Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Scandal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal: Everything We Know

Khloe Kardashian Deletes Recent Instagram Photos of Tristan Thompson -- But Leaves a Few Behind

Related Gallery