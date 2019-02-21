Khloe Kardashian knows she can always count on her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

A source tells ET that the siblings have been "in constant communication" this week following news that Khloe split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

"Khloe and Kylie are extremely close, and this incident only solidified how strong they truly are," the source says. "Khloe and Kylie both like to confront an issue head-on, although different this time."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Tristan has found himself in the middle of controversy with the Kardashian-Jenner crew. Back when Khloe was still pregnant with their now 10-month-old daughter, True, the NBA star allegedly cheated on her with multiple women.

"Kylie was the person who told Khloe about Tristan's cheating the last time," the source says. "This does put Kylie and Khloe in an awkward spot, but at the end of the day, the family bond will always win."

Since news of the latest alleged scandal broke, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner have unfollowed Tristan on social media. Khloe has also started to clean up her account, deleting multiple pics that featured her now-ex.

As for Kylie, another source tells ET that she is "extremely upset" and trying to wrap her head around the situation.

"Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family," the source says. "Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister, Khloe."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Deletes Recent Instagram Photos of Tristan Thompson -- But Leaves a Few Behind

Khloe Kardashian Posts About Betrayal Following Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloe Kardashian Likes Tweet About Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Scandal

Related Gallery