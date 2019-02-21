Cardi B can relate to what Khloe Kardashian is going through.

The "I Like It Rapper" took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the reality star's recent split from Tristan Thompson amid rumors that he cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Cardi had also split from husband Offset back in December after reports of infidelity on his part. However, the two are now back together and working things out.

“Y’all know I’ve been through some s**t,” Cardi, 26, began. “I’m seeing this whole Khloe Kardashian thing, and it’s just like, everybody is just like celebrating that that happened to her, and it’s like, why?"

“I know the Kardashians have done f**ked up sh*t before," she explained. "But the thing is, I think the karma got to them when the last situation happened to shorty before the day she gave birth."

She continued by saying that she doesn't understand why people would wish for someone to cheat and hurt a woman, especially when she has a child. Cardi also explained that she knows how it feels when someone betrays you.

“Y’all know that your heart shatters in pieces, y’all know that it feels like your heart is literally bleeding and you just want to die and you can’t even sleep," she described. "You can’t even escape it when [you’re] sleeping because you actually dream about it."

Cardi continued to bash women who put others down. "Why do people enjoy other people's pain, enjoying other people's misery, knowing how much it hurts when a guy that you're in love with, especially the father of your child, does something wrong? It's just so sad," she added.

The GRAMMY winner finished her Instagram Live by saying, "I be feeling bad because I think everybody been in those shoes. I've been through it, friends been through, family been through it."

ET confirmed on Tuesday that Khloe and Tristan broke up after more than two years of dating, and 10 months after the basketball player made headlines when he reportedly cheated on her with multiple women before she gave birth to their daughter, True.

“There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before," the source told ET. "She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed.”

Shortly after, rumors circulated that Tristan cheated on Khloe with the 21-year-old model. Khloe's actions on social media indicated that she believes the rumors. On Thursday, she also took to Instagram Story to share a series of messages about being betrayed and hurt. She also deleted recent Instagram photos of her and Tristan.

Additionally, a source told ET that Jordyn, who had been living with Kylie for months, had moved out.

For more on Khloe and Tristan's breakup, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Unbreakable Bond Amid Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Scandal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal: Everything We Know

Khloe Kardashian Deletes Recent Instagram Photos of Tristan Thompson -- But Leaves a Few Behind

Related Gallery