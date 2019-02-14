Cardi B’s giant sparkler has returned!



On Wednesday, the “Be Careful” rapper headed to the Ignite Angel and Devils Pre-Valentine’s Day Party in Bel Air, California, where she revealed that she’s decided to wear the huge engagement ring she received from Offset for the first time in months!

The hit-making rapper sported a cleavage-flaunting black top and jeans with new red locks as she walked the red carpet of the shindig, attended by over 2,000 people at Dan Bilzerian’s mega-mansion, with the Migos member and her sister Hennessy Carolina. In one shot, Cardi placed hand on Offset’s chest, making the sure the camera caught the return of her 8-carat, pear-shaped halo diamond ring.



Offset proposed to Cardi at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October of 2017, and in June of the next year, the rapstress revealed that they had gotten married in secret. However, Offset was plagued with cheating rumors.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ignite

In December, Cardi revealed in a video that she and her daughter Kulture Kiari’s father had parted ways.



“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners,” she explained to fans in the clip. “You know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other -- but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”



“It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore,” she added at the time. “It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

However, Offset has been persistent in his attempts to win back his wife. In mid-December, he surprised Cardi in the middle of her set at the Rolling Loud festival to beg for her forgiveness with $15,000 in flowers. However, he clearly didn’t get the answer he wanted because, after a brief off-mic chat with Cardi, he left the stage and her show continued.



But since, it looks as though the ice between them has continued to thaw. When she won best rap album at the 2019 GRAMMYs, Offset was right by Cardi's side when she accepted the prize.



And the appearance of her engagement ring last night seems to prove that the world-famous couple is putting the past behind them.



