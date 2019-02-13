Cardi B is "back from retirement!"

Two days after deactivating her Instagram account, the GRAMMY winner returned to the social media platform on Wednesday night to announce a new song with Bruno Mars.

"K so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . # twogrammywinningartist 🏆🏆," the "I Like It" rapper wrote alongside the single's cover art, which featured Cardi in a three-piece purple-and-black leather ensemble that included a bra, shorts and fringed jacket. Mars, on his end, wears pin-striped pants a light yellow shirt under a green button-up.

The two superstars collaborated last year on "Finesse (Remix)."

Cardi took home her first GRAMMY Award on Sunday for Best Rap Album, and slayed in a sexy performance of "Money."

The deactivation came shortly after she posted a fiery, profanity-filled video to her Instagram story where she called out critics who felt she didn't deserve to win the award.

"I've been taking a lot of s**t today, I'm seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night and I'm sick of this s**t," Cardi explained in the video. "I worked hard for my motherf**king album."

"I f**king worked my *ss off, locked myself in the studio for three months… didn’t go to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, [while] pregnant," she continued, adding that many people at the time were telling her, "Your career is over," because of her pregnancy.

Cardi's GRAMMY win in that category made her the first solo female act to take home the trophy. Lauryn Hill won in 1997 as part of the hip-hop group Fugees.

For more on Cardi's unforgettable GRAMMY night, and more on her Instagram deactivation, watch below.

