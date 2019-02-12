Cardi B and her team went to great and fabulous lengths to find her perfect 2019 GRAMMYs looks.

The "I Like It" rapper turned heads when arriving to the red carpet in archival Thierry Mugler from the designer's Fall 1995 couture collection. Cardi's stylist, Kollin Carter, instantly knew that he wanted her in the Venus crinoline sheath gown that was modeled by Mugler muse Simonetta Gianfelice more than two decades ago. On Monday, Vogue released a behind-the-scenes video of how Cardi's GRAMMYs looks came together, showing the rapper and GRAMMY winner's journey from start to finish.

"I've been searching and searching [for] what I want to wear for this year's GRAMMY, and let me show you how it all started. We finally got the dress," Cardi shared in the almost nine-minute video. The vintage red-carpet look was made of blush satin and velvet, and came with a sequined bodysuit and matching gloves. She also wore her hair in the same way Gianfelice wore it, in a beehive-shaped updo with pearls.

"I was a little nervous and anxious. I already wanted to try on the dress. I was just like, gimme, gimme, gimme," Cardi said. "I hope people appreciate the fashion."

In total, Cardi wore three archival looks, which also included her look she wore during her "Money" performance and the white fringe dress with matching gloves that she donned while accepting her best rap album trophy.

For her GRAMMY "Money" performance, Cardi stunned in a crystal-embroidered tiger-print jumpsuit with a removable giant crinoline skirt made with organza and peacock feathers and an enveloping purple hooded cape.

"It's a very heavy, metal piece. I don't think people understand how heavy it is," she explained. Some alterations were made to the piece to be able to wear during the show. The removable feathered skirt was put to the test during Cardi’s performance dress rehearsal, with the dancers managing to put in on Cardi in around three seconds.

Last but not least, the white fringed creation, and showing it off while accepting her first GRAMMY, was the cherry on top of Cardi's historic night. Watch her journey below.

See more of Cardi, and the best moments of the night in the video below.

