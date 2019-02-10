Latinx stars brought the glitz and sazón to the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. The night saw an array of special moments from fierce red carpet looks to epic performances by Camila Cabello, Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez.

Here’s a breakdown of all the jaw-dropping moments Latinx stars graced us with:

Cabello’s “Havana” Performance

Cabello, along with J Balvin, Martin and American-Cuban jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, kicked off the show with an explosive performance of her hit song, "Havana." The performance marked Cabello's GRAMMY debut. The 21-year-old former Fifth Harmony member was nominated for two awards, best pop solo performance for "Havana" and best pop vocal album for her debut album, Camila.

ET caught up with Cabello during the red carpet where she revealed that her performance was inspired by her grandmother.

Camila Cabello's rule for performing? No eating two hours before to avoid getting "burpalicious" on stage. 😂 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/yzxcwqGXmv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 10, 2019

J Balvin: “Build Bridges Not Walls”

The “Reggaeton” singer joined Cabello and Martin for the opening performance to sing a verse of his global hit, “Mi Gente.” During his special appearance, he had an important message to share.

Balvin, who first appeared sitting on a bench, was seen holding a newspaper that read “Build Bridges Not Walls.”

Martin’s Full-Circle Moment

Martin’s performance with Cabello was also a full-circle moment for the Puerto Rican star who hit the stage 20 years ago for a historic performance at the 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards. At the time, a 27-year-old Martin took the stage with a 15-piece band and a host of dancers to perform “The Cup Of Life,” his anthem for the 1998 World Cup. This was considered a huge moment for Latin music, as it set things in motion for what would be called the “Latin explosion.”

Jennifer Lopez - Squad Goals

Lopez, who dazzled on the red carpet with a white, bejeweled Ralph & Russo gown, joined GRAMMY host Alicia Keys on stage with the most epic squad that included Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Michelle Obama with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez at the #GRAMMYs has our FOMO through. the. roof. pic.twitter.com/6mSQ6nTSx4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019

A Motown Tribute

The “El Anillo” singer also delivered an electrifying Motown medley, performing "Dancing in the Streets,” "Please Mr. Postman," "Money (That's What I Want)," dueting with Smokey Robinson himself on "My Girl," and showing off her dance moves atop a piano as Ne-Yo played.

“I’m truly humbled to be able to do something like this. It’s a dream come true for me,” Lopez told ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell ahead of her performance.

Jennifer Lopez is dedicating her performance tonight to her mom. 😭❤️ #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/AfUw2vYxSF — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019

Following her performance, Lopez got emotional while talking with Frazier. “It was a pinch-me moment,” she said. "It was for my mom. I could cry. It’s such a good moment."

We're emotional watching JLo get emotional after her Motown tribute. 😭 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/FblPooBoiT — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2019

Cardi B’s World

The 26-year-old singer got the crowd going with a special performance of her song, "Money." Digging her performance was her husband, Offset, who was spotted dancing along.

Offset reaction watching Cardi B perform at the Grammys got me dead 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KU1ymbEqWF — throughouttheassociation (@associationvibe) February 11, 2019

It was a big night for Cardi, who received a total of five GRAMMY nominations, and took home the best rap album award for her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy.

"I can't breathe. Oh, my goodness, child," she said as she fought back tears. "The nerves. I am so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed. I just want to say thank you to everybody that was involved."

"Oh, the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed!" - Cardi B (iamcardib) takes home the #GRAMMYs award for Best Rap Album pic.twitter.com/cK1mSREzd4 — Asha Kodithuwakku (@AshaKodi) February 11, 2019

For more on the GRAMMYs, watch the video below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

GRAMMYs 2019: All of the Best Performances, Biggest Winners and Most Memorable Moments

Cardi B Wins First GRAMMY, Offset Joins Her Onstage for Speech

Jennifer Lopez Says It Feels Like She and Alex Rodriguez Are 'Starting Life All Over Again' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery