Cardi B is done listening to her haters.

A day after the Invasion of Privacy artist took home her first GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album, and slayed with a sexy performance of "Money," the 26-year-old rapper deactivated her Instagram account.

The deactivation came shortly after she posted a fiery, profanity-filled video to her Instagram story where she called out critics who felt she didn't deserve to win the GRAMMY.

"I've been taking a lot of s**t today, I'm seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night and I'm sick of this s**t," a livid Cardi B explained in the video. "I worked hard for my motherf**king album."

"I f**king worked my *ss off, locked myself in the studio for three months… didn’t go to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, [while] pregnant," she continued, adding that many people at the time were telling her, "Your career is over," because of her pregnancy.

Ultimately, after Invasion of Privacy dropped in April 2018 the album went on to be certified double platinum by the RIAA, while Cardi became the first female artist to have all the tracks from the album individually certified gold.

On Sunday, she also became the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs. But, it goes to show that no matter how much you accomplish, you can't silence your critics.

However, Cardi did feel a lot of love from many of her fellow artists, and she took to Twitter to thank those who supported her.

"I listen to my album and I cry because I know the hell I went thruu doing the album is always a bittersweet memory," she wrote, alongside a screenshot of a complimentary comment from Chance the Rapper after her GRAMMY victory. "THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT SUPPORTED ME AND LISTEN .Im thankful and grateful and again thank you to all the artist that gave me a feature."

The deactivation also comes after Cardi became the target of ridicule after she accidentally thanked the late Tom Petty for sending her flowers after her big win.

The rapper apparently received the flowers as a gift, and they came with a card quoting lyrics from a song by Petty. Then, in a post on her Instagram story, which she deleted shortly after, Cardi graciously thanked the singer -- whom she seemingly didn't realize died in October 2017.

For more on Cardi's big GRAMMYs night, check out the video below.

