Lady Gaga has Cardi B's back!

The "Born This Way" singer tweeted on Tuesday to defend Cardi's historic GRAMMY win. The 26-year-old rapper took home her first GRAMMY for best rap album at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards show on Sunday, becoming the first solo female artist to do so.

"It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards," Gaga wrote alongside a photo of herself and Cardi from the event. The two met that night after Cardi had been a fan for years.

"Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her," Gaga continued. "She is brave."

Cardi deactivated her Instagram on Monday after posting a profanity-filled video in which she called out critics who felt she didn't deserve to win the GRAMMY. She was up against Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T and Travis Scott in the category.

"I've been taking a lot of s--- today, I'm seeing a lot of bulls--- today and I saw a lot of s--- last night and I'm sick of this s---," she exclaimed. "I worked hard for my motherf---ing album."

"I f---ing worked my a-- off, locked myself in the studio for three months … didn’t go to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, [while] pregnant," she continued, adding that many people at the time were telling her, "Your career is over," because of her pregnancy.

