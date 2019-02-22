It appears Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't been keeping up with the Kardashians!

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old actress was scrolling through Instagram and came across a meme about the drama surrounding Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Tristan has been accused of cheating on Khloe -- with whom he shares a 10-month-old daughter, True -- with Jordyn, who is Kylie Jenner's best friend.

"Jordyn Woods is best friends with the world's youngest billionaire who gifts her with cars, diamonds, and lavish vacations," the meme read. "You're telling me there's a chance she gave that all up for a guy who rides bench for the Cavs and has a community d**k? THE HORROR."

Paltrow was confused by the shade-filled post, and took to the comments section to ask for clarification on the matter.

"Can someone explain what's going on?" Paltrow inquired. "I have never heard of half of these people, someone give me context. Please. It seems serious."

Paltrow isn't the only celebrity to pipe up about the latest Kardashian-Jenner drama. Actress Sarah Hyland also tweeted about the scandal by using a little word play.

"Seems like Khloe is finally out of the Woods... that was too soon," she wrote, referencing Jordyn's last name. "I apologize."

Seems like Khloe is finally out of the Woods... that was too soon. I apologize. — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) February 20, 2019

Additionally, on her Instagram Story, Sarah showed support for the idea that Khloe serve as the next lead on The Bachelorette. Mike Fleiss, the creator of the ABC reality show, recently said that Khloe is "very much in the contention" to land the gig.

Tristan was previously accused of cheating on Khloe just before the birth of their daughter. Though they continued their relationship then, their two-year long partnership officially came to an end this time around.

As for Jordyn, a source told ET that she's "devastated and can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast."

"She knows making out with Tristan was wrong," the source added.

According to ET's source, Jordyn -- who moved out of Kylie's home -- has tried to apologize to both Kylie and Khloe, but the Kardashian-Jenner family don't "want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh."

Watch the video for more on the drama:

RELATED CONTENT:

How Khloe Kardashian Is Using Social Media to Respond to Her Breakup

Jordyn Woods Speaks at Event Amid Khloe Kardashian Drama: ‘It’s Been Real’

Cardi B Says She Can Relate to Khloe Kardashian's Pain Amid Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Related Gallery