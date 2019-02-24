Kylie Jenner no longer wants to keep up with Tristan Thompson on Instagram.

Amid the NBA star's bombshell second cheating scandal -- a source backed up reports to ET last week that Tristan recently cheated on Kylie's sister, Khloe Kardashian, with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods -- the makeup mogul has unfollowed Tristan on Instagram. The move follows her sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian all unfollowing Tristan on the app.

Still, Kylie continues to follow Jordyn on Instagram despite all of her sisters -- including Khloe -- unfollowing the 21-year-old former close friend of the family.

A source previously told ET that Jordyn is "devastated" over the cheating scandal and "can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast."

"She knows making out with Tristan was wrong," the source said. "Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologize to the family, especially Khloe and Kylie."

"The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh," the source continued. "No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life."

In the wake of the cheating scandal, Jordyn has also moved out of Kylie's home, which she was previously living in.

"Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” another source told ET on Wednesday. "Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe.”

