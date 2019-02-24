Khloe Kardashian is clearly looking forward following her messy breakup with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.



On Sunday morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a number of posts in her Instagram Story, showcasing her thoughtful, optimistic outlook just days after ending her relationship with Tristan amid cheating allegations involving Jordyn Woods, her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend.



Khloe included a few clips of 10-month-old baby True standing and playing with an educational toy. The proud mama also posted a clip of herself holding her daughter who seems to say, “Daddy.”

Prior to that, the 34-year-old reality star shared several inspirational quotes and sayings, exemplifying her frame of mind.

“Just a reminder in case your mind is playing tricks on you today: You matter. You’re important. You’re loved. And your presence on this earth makes a difference whether you see it or not,” one post reads.



She also shared this anecdote: “If you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans.”



Khloe’s first quote came from the poet Dhiman, which states, “And too often we forget we are worthy of our love too.”



The fitspo queen’s very first post is simply a neon sign made up of several red hearts.

These posts are just the latest from Khloe, who has been teasing how she is getting through this difficult time. On Saturday, she wrote, “We have to accept that some people are really f**ked up and it’s not our job to heal them.”



Last Tuesday, ET confirmed that Khloe and Tristan ended their relationship following reports that the NBA star hooked up with Woods at a house party. Soon after, Tristan wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “FAKE NEWS.”



As devotees know, this isn’t the first time their relationship was bombarded with infidelity allegations. Last year, right around when True was born, numerous videos and reports surfaced allegedly showing Tristan cheating on Khloe.



Here's more of the recent drama surrounding Khloe's love life:

