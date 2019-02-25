Brody Jenner is weighing in on the drama surrounding Khloé Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian is currently dealing with the aftermath of Thompson allegedly cheating with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend. On Sunday, Brody shared how he feels “bad” for Khloe, his former stepsister, amid the scandal.



“Khloé is a great person. Nobody deserves that,” Jenner reportedly told US Weekly at Elton John’s 2019 Oscars viewing party. “I will say, though, he did it once, so she probably should have left him then. To have that happen again … yeah, of course I feel bad for her.”



Jenner appeared to be referring to Thompson’s previous cheating scandal, back in April 2018, when videos showing the basketballer getting cozy with different women surfaced just as Khloé was preparing to give birth to their daughter, True.



On Sunday, Khloé seemed to allude to the drama with Jordyn and Tristan on her Instagram Stories, writing, “People reveal themselves through their actions." She then added, “No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It’s still a snake.”

A day earlier, she wrote, “We have to accept that some people are really f**ked up and it’s not our job to heal them," on her Instagram Story.



Khloé and her sisters, except Kylie, have also unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram.



