Khloé Kardashian is flaunting her Revenge Body!

The reality star showed off her fabulous figure in a steamy new snap taken with sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and shared on social media on Monday.

In the sexy Instagram posts, Khloé and Kourtney slayed glittery, see-through outfits, while Kendall posed seductively in a maroon mini-dress with white heels and gloves.

A second pic showed Khloé and Kourtney turning to the side to show off their backsides to the camera.

A third snap, posted by Kourtney, showed Kendall and Khloé cheekily posing with their hands on her butt.

“Smile for the camera,” Kourtney captioned the post.

The photos come as Khloé deals with her split from baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, who allegedly cheated on her with Kylie’s bestie, Jordyn Woods.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the hot pics, declaring the trio, “Gorgeous,” and “Amazing,” in the comments of the post.

“Damn Koko!! Tristan doesn’t have a clue on what he’s missing b👏❤️👏❤,” wrote one user.

Meanwhile, sister Kim Kardashian West posted an array of her own fashionista snaps on her Instagram Stories, including some in a lavender and gold gown, and some in a revealing, white dress with corset top. The looks were part of the reality star's appearance at a museum exhibition centered around French designer, Thierry Mugler, in Canada.

Not to be outdone, Kylie Jenner posted a photo showing her rocking a sexy one-piece while lounging on a daybed.

It's never too early in the week to be heating up social media for the Kardashian-Jenner clan!

See the latest on the family below.

