Khloe Kardashian is channeling her emotions into something productive.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on her Instagram Story on Thursday how she's getting some "therapy" in amid Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal: hitting the gym.

Kardashian, who has yet to directly address reports that Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, also appears to be focusing on family. The Good American designer shared a series of photos of her and Thompson's 10-month-old daughter, True, getting in some quality time with Rob Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter, Dream. The little ones sweetly hug it out in the snaps.

The shots come the same day that Kardashian appears to reference Thompson and Woods' rumored hookup in a promo for the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Though she didn't name names, the theme for the clip was "unreal" betrayals, and Kardashian can be heard talking about trust issues.

"Your one stupid weekend just demolished a relationship," Khloe exclaims.

On Friday, Woods will reportedly tell her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. Find out how the Kardashian family feels about the upcoming episode in the video below.

