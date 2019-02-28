Khloe Kardashian will address her trust issues on the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a new promo for the reality show, the theme is "unreal" betrayals, as Khloe and her sisters discuss the people in their lives who have let them down.

"Your one stupid weekend [and it] just demolished a relationship," Khloe exclaims.

Although no names are mentioned, it appears the last scene -- which shows Khloe crying while on the phone -- may seemingly be referencing recent news that her now-ex, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Watch below:

Interestingly enough, the promo was released just one day before Jordyn is expected to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, to share her side of what went down the night she allegedly hooked up with the NBA star.

A source tells ET the Kardashian-Jenner family is "upset" with Jordyn's decision to do the interview, and feels like she should "be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly."

"The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful," the source said. "They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! In the meantime, hear more on Khloe, Tristan and their 10-month-old daughter, True, in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Accuses Jordyn Woods of Being a 'Coward' and Trying to 'Gain Self Pity'

Tristan Thompson Likes Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Pic Amid Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods to Appear on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Amid Khloe Drama

Related Gallery