The Kardashian-Jenner family isn't happy that Jordyn Woods is going public with her side of the drama.

A source tells ET, "The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly."

Woods revealed on Tuesday that she would be appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith's frequently revelatory Facebook Watch series for a candid conversation set to air March 1.

"The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful," the source says. "They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

"If Jordyn doesn’t handle this the right way, any possible hope of her being back in with the family or Kylie will be gone," the source adds.

Woods appearance comes amid all the drama surrounding cheating rumors about her and Khloé Kardashian's now-ex, Tristan Thompson.

Woods has been a longtime friend of the family, and the best friend of Kylie Jenner since childhood.

However, this Red Table Talk appearance could cost Woods more than just her personal relationships.

Multiplesources report that the 21-year-old model -- who has appeared on the family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, many times -- may have signed a legally binding non-disclosure agreement that prohibits her from publically speaking about the private lives and personal dramas of the Kardashian-Jenner family members.

If Woods violated the reported NDA during her sit-down with Pinkett Smith -- which reportedly taped Tuesday morning -- the model and reality star could be facing a pricey lawsuit.

