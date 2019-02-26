Tristan Thompson is still showing Khloe Kardashian some love, a week after the two called it quits.

On Monday, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a slideshow of herself and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner scantily clad in sexy and sparkly clothes on Instagram.

“Step up in this b*tch like,” Khloe wrote alongside the sultry snaps. The photos caught the attention of her ex, Tristan, who didn't hold back from liking the photo.

A source told ET last week that Khloe ended things with Tristan because "there were trust issues again" and she's unfortunately "been down that road before," referring to allegations that he'd cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

Shortly after news of their split broke, rumors circulated that the NBA star allegedly cheated on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner's, best friend, Jordyn Woods. While Khloe's family members, like Kim Kardashian West, have unfollowed Tristan after the breakup, it appears as though Khloe has yet to unfollow or block him from her social media.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also liked Khloe's photo she posted on Tuesday, which shows daughter True being hugged by her cousin, Penelope.

Khloe has yet to specifically comment on the Tristan-Jordyn cheating drama, but has been alluding to the news with cryptic Instagram Story posts. On Tuesday morning, the Good American co-founder took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support amid all the recent drama involving her love life.

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you," she tweeted. "I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!"

"I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all," she continued. "Until then remember to be kind to one another."

