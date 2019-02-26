Looks like Jordyn Woods is about to tell her side of the story.

The 21-year-old model went on Instagram Live on Tuesday to share a video of herself walking up to Jada Pinkett Smith's red table, signifying she'll be appearing on the 47-year-old business mogul's frequently revelatory Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

While we don't hear from Jordyn in the brief video, her appearance comes amid all the drama surrounding cheating rumors about her and Khloe Kardashian's now-ex, Tristan Thompson. The allegations are such a bombshell because of Jordyn's close relationship with the Kardashian family and her longtime friendship with Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner, dating back to childhood.

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” a source told ET last week. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister, Khloe.”

On Monday, Khloe and Kylie took to Instagram together to show themselves hanging out and united while all the drama unfolds. Khloe has been active on social media since the scandal, commenting on posts criticizing Tristan and Jordyn. Additionally, on Sunday, Khloe shared a cryptic series of messages on Instagram live, reading, "People reveal themselves through their actions," and adding. “No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It’s still a snake.”

Meanwhile, Jordyn has yet to meaningfully open up since the scandal. However, last Thursday, she did speak at her first public appearance after the fallout, telling guests at a launch for her false eyelash line, Eylure, "Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real..."

