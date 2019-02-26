Nothing like cute babies and kids to bring a smile to a girl’s face!

Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some sweet new snaps of her 10-month-old daughter, True, and six-year-old niece, Penelope.

The reality star, who is coming to terms with her split from Tristan Thompson following his alleged cheating scandal, posted cute pics of the littlies on a couch with Penelope holding her stylish cousin close to her.

In a Gucci shirt and leopard-print bandana, True looked totally relaxed chilling with Penelope, who was dressed in pink.

“💕 Thigh Rolls and Hugs 💕,” Kardashian captioned the post.

Khloé also alluded to the drama in her personal life on her Instagram Stories, posting the quote, “Sad birds still sing,” in one post.

In another Instagram Story, she wrote, “I think it’s important to realize that no matter how good you are to people, it won’t make them good to you.”

The latest posts came after Kardashian, 34, took to Twitter early on Tuesday to thank fans for their support.

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you,” she tweeted. "I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!. I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all," she continued. "Until then remember to be kind to one another."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Khloé recently ended things with Tristan because "there were trust issues again" and that she's unfortunately "been down that road before," referring to allegations that he'd cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with True.

"She has to be strong for herself and True," the source said. "Everyone is extremely disappointed."

