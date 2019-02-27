Khloe Kardashian's best friend, Malika Haqq, is not impressed when it comes to Jordyn Woods' upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

Jordyn sat down with Jada on Tuesday, and the episode airs Friday. Presumably, Jordyn -- who's been a longtime family friend of the Smiths -- will address reports that she cheated with NBA star Tristan Thompson, Khloe's now ex-boyfriend. The reports are especially shocking given that Jordyn is Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, and has been close to the family for years.

In Instagram comments on Tuesday, 35-year-old Malika seemingly addressed a TMZ report that Jordyn has allegedly been telling Kylie and Khloe that she was blackout drunk when she made out with Tristan, as well as the upcoming Red Table Talk interview.

"I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face," she wrote. "No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior."

Malika also addressed those criticizing her because of a past Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode that implied she was dating NFL star Adrian Wilson while he was still legally married.

"I said it before and I'll say it again, I have never excused my behavior ever," she wrote. "I choose to believe what I wanted to believe. I was wrong for that. Wrong is wrong. I'm not excusing myself or anyone else. I made my bed so I had to lie in it. Trust I took the L. It's called being an adult. And I damn sure did not ask a soul to fight for what I believe in or bully anyone else."

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Khloe has yet to directly comment on the shocking cheating scandal, but on Tuesday, she liked a few pointed tweets on Twitter. One tweet read, "He slept with Khloé‘s baby daddy, and they havent even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault? Jordyn smeared her OWN name!”

Another tweet she liked referenced 21-year-old Jordyn's upcoming interview and read, "I really don't understand the point of this. There's no way she can justify what she did."

A source told ET on Tuesday that the Kardashians are definitely not happy with Jordyn's highly anticipated interview.

"The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly," the source said. "The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

