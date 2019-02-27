Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss may have been teasing fans with tweets that Khloe Kardashian would be the next Bachelorette, but Chris Harrison says there wasn't a chance.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Bachelor host at the show's Women Tell All taping on Friday, where he commented on Fleiss' recent tweets.

"No. It is not breaking news. It's not Khloe Kardashian," Harrison insisted. "But I think everyone had a little fun with [the speculation] because obviously Khloe apparently went through a big breakup, I don't know if you heard."

"Kris [Jenner] is a dear friend of ours and a friend of mine and a part of Bachelor Nation, and there's a lot to it," he continued. "It probably wouldn't be the worst show. There's some compelling arguments to be made there, but no, [she won't be on the show]."

Kardashian, who split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson last week following rumors he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, took to Twitter on Saturday to shut down all that Bachelorette talk.

As for who is in the running, Harrison told ET that at this point, it's anyone's game.

"Honestly, I think you had 20 good candidates on stage tonight [at Women Tell All]. I can tell you this for sure: the decision has not been made. There is a raging debate going on behind the camera, in front of the camera. We are just like you guys," he shared."We have our opinions."

"I'm fighting for my favorites, Mike Fleiss, Rob Mills, the producers, the network, everyone's got their favorites, and so we are all just battling, and we battle just like you," Harrison revealed. "So, we have a little bit of embarrassment of riches. There's some really strong independent amazing women that we can choose from."

The host compared the Bachelorette debate to Colton's appointment as Bachelor, noting that other contenders, Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann, could have been just as great.

"With Blake or Jason, could we have been wrong? No, but it gives you a different show," he expressed. "So, what we're gonna decide is who's ready for this, who can handle it, who will make a really good TV show. And, by the way, I'm just gonna put this out there, whoever we choose is great. Whoever we don't choose, it's not that we don't love them, OK? Take it easy, social media."

