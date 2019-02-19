We've (almost) made it to hometowns!

Colton Underwood has dwindled his Bachelor contestants down to just four women, and ET is breaking down everything you need to know about the final ladies. Just Cassie, Caelynn, Hannah G. and Tayshia remain in the competition, and between a dueling dating show and rumors about ex-boyfriends, we've got a long going on behind the scenes as Colton prepares to choose his one and only.

During an interview with ET on Tuesday, Bachelor in Paradise alum Jordan Kimball guessed that "50 percent" of the remaining women were there for the right reasons after this week's episode showed questions arise about who was truly ready for marriage. Read up on the women and come to your own conclusion below.

Cassie

ABC

HER BACKGROUND: The 23-year-old grew up by the ocean in Huntington Beach, California, and graduated from Biola University, an evangelical Christian University, in 2016 with a degree in Communication Sciences. She's currently a grad student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, working to obtain a masters degree in speech pathology, which she expects to achieve in 2021.

Cassie -- whose younger sister, Michelle Randolph, is dating actor Gregg Sulkin -- also stars on the reality show Young Once, which follows the relationships between Biola University students (including her and her ex-boyfriend, Caelan).

HER STORY: The blonde beauty's appearance on Young Once has definitely made headlines, as the show's new season premiered after The Bachelor. Cassie and her ex, Caelan, have both tried to set the record straight on Instagram, explaining that their on-and-off romance was documented on the show over the summer, and that they had split for good before she went on to date Colton on The Bachelor.

Cassie's chemistry with Colton has been evident since their one-on-one date in Thailand earlier this season, and he's continued to put their connection first, ahead of other women, including Tayshia and Kirpa, telling him that she's not ready for marriage.

Caelynn

ABC

HER BACKGROUND: The 23-year-old pageant queen grew up in Fredericksburg, Virginia, but lives in Asheville, North Carolina; she was Miss North Carolina 2018, and was runner-up in the Miss USA 2018 pageant (which Hannah B. also competed in as Miss Alabama). She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2017, with a degree in broadcast journalism.

HER STORY: Caelynn bravely opened up about her past sexual assault during her one-on-one date with Colton in Singapore, revealing that she was raped in college, waking up completely naked in bed after her wine was drugged the night before. She's since dedicated herself to advocating for sexual assault survivors, which Colton related to during their conversation, explaining that he had waited to have sex because of his past relationship with Aly Raisman, who is also a survivor of sexual abuse.

Caelynn, who earned a kiss from Colton on night one, has continued to grow her connection with the Bachelor, though things came into question when Tayshia told Colton that Caelynn and Cassie weren't ready for marriage. Caelynn fiercely defended herself -- and crashed Cassie's date to defend her against Kirpa -- and earned a rose and a trip back to hometowns.

Hannah G.

ABC

HER BACKGROUND: The 24-year-old content creator is both a photographer and model for her social media business. She hails from Birmingham, Alabama, where she attended the University Of Montevallo and was in the Phi Mu sorority.

She's since appeared in Darius Rucker's 2017 video for "For the First Time," and Thomas Rhett's "Leave Right Now" music video. She also appears to have ties to the Bachelor world, as she's friends with Bachelor alum Danielle Maltby (Nick Viall's season) and briefly dated Bachelorette alum Chris "Cupcake" Strandburg (who appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season).

HER STORY: Hannah won Colton's first impression rose on night one, and has since built a slow and steady relationship with him (though things got pretty steamy on their one-on-one spa date in Vietnam). She's stayed out of the drama for the most part, but briefly chimed in on Monday's episode to say that she also doesn't think Cassie and Caelynn are quite ready to be engaged. She was the first to be taken aside on that group date and given a rose from Colton to take him back to her hometown.

Tayshia

ABC

HER BACKGROUND: The 28-year-old from Corona Del Mar, California, currently works as a phlebotomist. She graduated from a Lutheran college, Concordia University Irvine, with a degree in biology medical science in 2012. She was a girl scout for 12 years, and recently went on a mission trip to Africa.

HER STORY: Tayshia also earned a kiss from Colton on night one, and they've built a strong connection since. On their overseas one-on-one date, Tayshia told Colton that she had divorced her husband about a year and a half prior. Her ex was her first boyfriend, whom she was with for about six years, though she's recently found herself making headlines for another relationship, as reports surfaced claiming that Tayshia was exclusively dating her ex-boyfriend of 10-months until the night before leaving for The Bachelor.

On the show, Tayshia fueled drama by revealing to Colton that she didn't think Caelynn and Cassie were ready for marriage -- though he decided to give them roses and see their hometowns anyway.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Jordan Kimball Is 'Over' Frontrunner Cassie, Why He Thinks She's Lying (Exclusive)

JoJo Fletcher Spills 'Bachelor' Secrets: Strong Drinks, Forgetting Names & 'Bad' Chad (Exclusive)

Colton Underwood Spirals Out Over 'Red Flags' on 'The Bachelor'

Related Gallery