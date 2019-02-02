Aly Raisman isn't interested in watching her ex, Colton Underwood, find love onThe Bachelor.

The two dated for a few months from late 2016 to mid-2017, and Underwood recently called Raisman his "first love" -- but as the Olympic gymnast recently revealed, they haven't stayed in touch.

"I don’t watch the show," Raisman told People on Friday. "We broke up a couple of years ago and we really -- we have not talked in a really, really long time."

The 24-year-old athlete did, however, express her support for one of Underwood's contestants, Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Fans who watched Monday's episode of the ABC dating show saw Miller-Keyes emotionally reveal that she was raped in college. Underwood responded empathetically, sharing that part of the reason he was still a virgin was because one of his former girlfriends was also a survivor or sexual abuse.

Though the Bachelor didn't name Raisman in the conversation, fans concluded that she was indeed the woman he was referring to. She has been an outspoken supporter of sexual assault survivors since revealing in 2017 that she's one of over 100 young women and girls who were sexually abused by disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in 2017.

“I am supportive of anybody that comes forward and especially for her to do that on national television, I really commend her for her bravery and I stand with her and I hope she’s getting a ton of support because she deserves it,” Raisman told People, explaining that many people don’t “realize how hard” it can be to discuss about abuse.

"Even if you can’t relate to someone’s story, if you are supportive of a survivor, you are helping -- I really believe you’re making a change in the world that we live in," she added.

Miller-Keyes took to social media after her emotional reveal to thank fans for their kind comments. She also shared a message to those who might share similar stories. "For anyone out there who has suffered from sexual abuse or is still suffering from sexual abuse, please please please know: You deserve to be happy. You deserve to be safe. You are not alone. You are believed. There is hope. There is help," she said.

