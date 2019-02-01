Daniel Radcliffe Loves 'The Bachelor,' Especially Colton Underwood

Daniel Radcliffe would definitely accept a rose from Bachelor star Colton Underwood!

The 29-year-old actor stopped by Good Morning America on Friday, and proudly revealed that his current pop culture obsession is The Bachelor.

"The Bachelor, I'm doing a lot of," the Harry Potter star admitted. "I say this to people and they seem surprised. I would also like to say I used to be, like, one of those guys that was like, 'Yeah, you know, my girlfriend makes me watch it.' It's not. I'm making the choice. It's me. Week after week... I think I used to be really annoying and snobby about it and I actually started watching it and I'm like, 'Nah, I like it.'"

In addition to loving the ABC reality series as a whole, Radcliffe specifically had praise for this year's leading man, Colton Underwood.

"I'm very obsessed. Particularly with this season," he said. "Also, he seems like a nice person this season. They haven't all been."

In support of his new TBS series, Miracle Workers, the British actor also appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan where he revealed another surprising obsession -- American football.

"I'm a huge American football fan, which, again, surprises people about me because I sound, and am, English. I love it," he shared.

Radcliffe went on to praise the NFL season at large, before revealing who he's rooting for in Super Bowl LIII, which is between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

"This year's been such an exciting season," he said. "Like, the Rams, obviously, have been amazing. The Chiefs and the Saints. There were so many exciting, great teams this year. That's why I kind of don't want the Patriots... You're Manchester United in the 1990s! You've been too good for too long!"

Radcliffe is such a fan that, alongside his girlfriend, Erin Darke, he's hosting a Super Bowl party for the game on Sunday.

"It's an amazing game and we've done that thing of inviting loads of people around to watch the Super Bowl," he said, in reference to the 34-year-old Dietland actress. "We did it in the hopes that some of them would say no and none of them have. So we've now got like 40 people coming around to my house."

For the game, the couple plan to feed their guests tacos, and Radcliffe is ready to help Darke in any way she requests.

"We're gonna do tacos... because it's just like three big types of meat and then everyone can kind of constantly graze throughout the day," he said. "My girlfriend's a very good cook and I'm gonna be following orders and being as helpful as humanly possible... I'm wherever she needs me to be. If she needs me out of the way, that's fine."

