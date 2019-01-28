Daniel Radcliffe Calls Out Tom Brady for His 'Make America Great Again' Hat
Daniel Radcliffe isn’t hesitating to call out Tom Brady for his political views.
“Take that MAGA hat out of your locker,” the Harry Potter star pointedly urged during a visit to the Variety Studio at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday
The statement is in reference to images previously taken from the New England Patriots’ locker room, where President Donald Trump’s signature campaign item was noticed in one the NFL champ’s cubbies. Radcliffe, who was on hand to promote his upcoming comedy series, Miracle Workers, made the statement while discussing who he’d be rooting for in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
“Rams!” he proudly declared. “‘Cuz, like, the whole world’s rooting against the Patriots, sorry!”
After commenting on Brady’s hat choice, the noted American football lover added, “I feel like that was the moment when as a country we were like ‘Oh, c’mon dude! You’re awesome and we’re behind you, don’t put that in there.’”
Although Super Bowl LIII is still almost a week away, the festivities surrounding the big game in Atlanta are already underway including ambitious ad campaigns from industry leaders like Coke, Kia, Pepsi, Budweiser and more.
Anticipation is also ramping up for Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime show, which will also include Travis Scott and Big Boi.
