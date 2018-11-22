Don’t expect to see the original Harry Potter at a viewing of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Daniel Radcliffe appeared on Wednesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he was asked about the new Broadway shows, written about the Potterverse.

"I’ve been asked this a lot, and I feel like I always give a really boring, terrible answer. I’m probably not going to see it,” he admitted. "I don’t have plans to. Not because I think it would throw me into some existential crisis of like, ‘Oh, is that what happened?’ But more so I just feel like it would not be a relaxing evening in the theater.”

Radcliffe, 29, who played the boy wizard for eight films, went on to explain, "I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction. And maybe that is complete conceited and egotistical and people wouldn’t care. But I do feel like if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, it would be a little odd."

Host Meyers asked if he’d consider going in disguise, to which he replied, "The thing about a disguise is if it stops working, then you’re just a dude who wore a disguise.”

He went on to note a time when he attended a music festival with his co-star pal, Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films.

“For whatever reason because we were young, cool and edgy, we had access to old World War II gas masks, so we put them on,” he said. "And then it got really hot really quickly so we just took them off. Everybody went from ‘who are those two idiots in gas masks,’ to, ‘Oh, look who that is.’ It was not a good feeling. That’s sworn me off disguises.”

Radcliffe was singing a different tune about disguises back in 2015, when ET’s Ashley Crossan asked the British actor if he was planning to see the first Fantastic Beasts film.

“I think I’ll have to maybe go slightly heavily disguised,” he told ET at the time. “But I definitely will be [seeing it]!”

