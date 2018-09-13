Daniel Radcliffe is down with the Harry Potter memes!

The 29-year-old actor who famously played boy wizard, appeared on Wednesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the host asked him about some of the more famous memes surrounding the beloved franchise.

Fallon started off with a softball, showing a picture of a pug dressed up like the Boy Who Lived, appropriately titled, "Hairy Pugger.”

Naturally, Radcliffe was pro the meme, saying, "I mean, what’s not to like? That’s great! Cute pun, cute dog.”

He seemed to really like the second meme, which featured a saucy pic of himself holding up the golden snitch with the caption, "If you’re having Quidditch problems, I feel bad for you son. I got 99 problems but a snitch ain’t one.”

"That’s really good,” he said, adding, "What’s cool about that stuff is that as a kid we’re you’re just insecure, I never felt cool at any point playing that character. These things [make me think], 'No, people thought that was pretty cool!’”

Fallon then showed him a photo of himself yelling from the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of the Secrets. The meme reads, "Ron, hold on! Are those shoes on sale?”

“That was I, the actor, was thinking,” Radcliffe joked.

There were even more current images of the Harry Potter leading man, including one of him looking stone-faced and upset, which read, "Thinkin’ bout all them school loans, wondering if your wizardry degree gonna work out.”

Radcliffe remembered the exact moment the photo was taken, saying, “You know what that actually is, though? That’s me years ago out for lunch or something, realizing that there was a paparazzi to my right and being like, ‘Ughhhh, what do I do?’”

For fun, Fallon threw in a hilarious video of a young fan dressed as Hermione Granger and breaking down some dance moves at a fan convention.

“We need to remake the films as a musical!” Radcliffe, who is currently starring on Broadway quipped.

Meanwhile, Hermione herself, Emma Watson, was having some fun of her own. On Wednesday, she shared a photo of herself dressed as Wonder Woman posing next to someone dressed as Star Wars' Yoda.

For more Harry Potter fun, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Daniel Radcliffe on The Surprising Inspiration Behind His Eclectic Resume Post-'Harry Potter' (Exclusive)

Daniel Radcliffe Says It's 'Pretty Undeniable' That Hollywood Is Racist, Slams Donald Trump

Daniel Radcliffe Goes Undercover As a Neo-Nazi in Intense 'Imperium' Trailer

Related Gallery