Meet the Cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 9

The countdown to glitter, glam, and fierce competition is on as Paramount+ unveils the lineup for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9.

Fans are in for a treat as eight beloved queens return to the mainstage, with the stakes higher than ever.

The upcoming season premieres on Friday, May 17, and promises to be a dazzling spectacle as queens from previous seasons vie for a chance to secure their spot in the coveted "Drag Race Hall of Fame." But there's a twist this time – they're competing for a noble cause.

For the first time in the franchise's herstory, the queens will be battling it out for glory and to win a generous donation of $200,000, courtesy of The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. It's drag with a purpose, as these fierce performers harness their talents to support various organizations close to their hearts.

Alongside the exhilarating main competition, viewers will once again get a backstage pass to all the drama and emotion with new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked available exclusively on Paramount+. From tense lip-sync battles to heartwarming moments of camaraderie, the Untucked Lounge promises to be a hub of excitement and revelation each week.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Previously: Season 14

Instagram/X: @Angeriavm

Charity: National Black Justice Collective

Angeria is back, you ug-aly b**ch! The sweet southern belle from the ATL uses her irresistible drawl and comedic charisma to captivate the judges. A stunning Season 14 finalist who checks all the boxes, Angeria is ready to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Gottmik

Previously: Season 13

Instagram/X: @gottmik

Charity: Trans Lifeline

Since Season 13, Gottmik has become a darling of the fashion world, strutting runways and striking poses for the world’s top design houses. But this bona fide trendsetter is more than a style icon – Gottmik's got the wit and wiles needed to snatch the ALL STARS crown!

JORGEOUS

Previously: Season 14

Instagram/X: @jorgeous_1

Charity: National Alliance of Mental Illness

Hello-tis, it’s your girl Jorgeous! The Lip-Sync Assassin of Season 14 is back. Jorgeous may be small, but she is BIG competition. This pocket-sized dynamo has irresistible charm, stunning looks and the performance skills to make her a serious contender to take it all!

Nina West

Previously: Season 11

Instagram: @ninawest

Charity: The Trevor Project

Fresh from the Hairspray national tour, Nina West is bringing her performance powers back to the Mainstage. As Season 11’s Miss Congeniality, Nina won over fans with her kindness, but make no mistake – with top-notch acting chops and killer comedy skills, this Broadway baby is here to slay.

Plastique Tiara

Previously: Season 11

Instagram: @plastiquetiara

Charity: The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

Plastique Tiara is back, bolder and more beautiful than ever! Since Season 11, she's racked up the largest social media following of any Drag Race alum. Now, the TikTok icon is ready to make ALL STARS 9 her most viral moment yet. With the likes and the lewks, she’s set her sights on the crown.

Roxxxy Andrews

Previously: Season 5, ALL STARS 2

Instagram/X: @roxxxyandrews

Charity: Miracle of Love

She's Roxxxy Andrews, and she's here to make it clear: This show-stopping legend is back to put her signature "thick and juicy" talents to devastating use. B**ches better beware!

Shannel

Previously: Season 1, ALL STARS 1

Instagram: @theofficialshannel X: @ShannelOfficial

Charity: Anxiety and Depression Association of America

Shannel was the first Queen to ever enter the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werk Room, and now she’s back to make herstory all over again! This ultimate Vegas showgirl is ready to remind the world how classic drag is done and to prove that she is still the one to beat!

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Previously: Seasons 10, 11

Instagram/X: @vanessavanjie

Charity: ASPCA

Vanessa Vanjie became the breakout star of Season 10 after just one episode – and nearly made it to the top on Season 11! Fresh from world tours, the Vegas stage and a major glow-up, she’s showing up with her "lightning in a bottle" personality and the skills to claim her crown.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 premieres Friday, May 17, on Paramount+.

