The queens are heading to werk on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race!

On Wednesday, the iconic drag franchise announced the cast for the upcoming season, which will premieres Friday, Jan. 5 on MTV.

The upcoming season marks the 15th anniversary of the Drag Race franchise, which first premiered on Feb. 2, 2009, on Logo. Season 16 will bring 14 new queens into the werk room to compete for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000.

The season premiere will be split into two parts, both with the legendary talent show as the Maxi Challenge -- one being MTV Spring Break-themed and one featuring the "Queen Choice Awards." And of course, there will be a twist.

Following the talent show performances, all the queens will be asked to rank each other's routines to determine the tops and bottoms of that week in the first-ever "Rate-A-Queen."

After the premiere, go backstage with RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, the Emmy-winning Drag Race after-show, which showcases all the drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition.

Meet the season 16 queens and read their official Drag Race bios below!

Amanda Tori Meating, 26

Los Angeles, California | @amandatorimeating

Calling all staff: there's a mandatory meeting to discuss this funny queen! Ready to take it to the top with her wit, wigs, and energetic moves, this talented wig stylist has done wigs for Drag Race queens Kerri and Sasha Colby, and Beyoncé's music video dancers. Amanda is the ultimate mix of camp and comedy!

Dawn, 24

Brooklyn, New York | @upuntil.dawn

The self-described "ethereal elf goddess of Brooklyn," Dawn is a fitting name for a queen who often stays up late enough to see the sunrise. Designing and constructing almost all of her eccentric looks, this kooky and artistic queen always brings a story when she hits the stage… and she's hoping for a happy ending at Drag Race!

Geneva Karr, 30

Brownsville, Texas | @geneva_karr

¡Viva México! RuPaul's Drag Race's first Mexican born queen, Geneva witnessed her parents' struggles as they worked tirelessly to get her family safely to the United States in search of a better life. A dancing queen with a mischievous energy, she plans to be the first Mexican born queen to win the crown!

Hershii Liqcour-Jeté, 31

Los Angeles, California | @hershiiliqcour

It's chocolate! Part of the legendary Haus of Jeté, Hershii counts Drag Race star Kornbread Jeté as her sister. A take-no-prisoners performer with a legion of LA area fans, Hershii is now ready to slay the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race. When not performing, Hershii is very family-oriented, and together with her boyfriend is raising two young children.

Megami, 33

Brooklyn, New York | @megaminyc

This self-proclaimed "geek-chic" queen started doing drag as a cosplayer at conventions such as Comic Con, and from there incorporated high fashion into her characterful designs. Proudly claiming Nuyorican culture, Megami means "Goddess" in Japanese, and this creative force now hopes to rule the Drag Race world!

Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, 34

Miami, Florida | @queenofflipss

Get ready for your world to be turned upside down! An electrifying performer, Mhi'ya is known as the Queen of Flips. That’s because you can find Mhi'ya performing her thrilling flips and tricks in the sun, on the sidewalks of South Beach. Mhi'ya’s videos of her flipping onto café tables have caught fire on social media– now she’s ready to flip the competition on its head!

Mirage, 29

Las Vegas, Nevada | @mirage_amuro

A heady mixture of stripper heels and stripper moves: the "Legs of Las Vegas" is here! Hailing from Sin City, this Native American and Mexican beauty towers in 7" heels and legs that go on for days. Already a showgirl sensation on the Strip, this quirky queen is ready for the RuPaul’s Drag Race’s crown!

Morphine Love Dion, 25

Miami, Florida | @morphinelovemua

Body, beauty and "mug": just what the doctor ordered. Morphine started out doing makeup tutorials on social media. Now, she is the self-proclaimed "It Girl of Miami." Can this trained dancer – who has been featured in Maluma and Bad Bunny music videos – cha cha her way to the top of the competition?

Nymphia Wind, 27

Taiwan / New York | @66wind99

Banana Time! RuPaul's Drag Race's first queen to hail from Taiwan, Nymphia came to the United States to build on her massive fanbase of "Banana Believers" - a term given to her fans thanks to her signature color, yellow, and penchant for the absurd. Inspired by Asian culture, art and tradition, let's hope she doesn’t slip up in the competition!

Plane Jane, 24

Boston, Massachusetts | @the_planejane

Fasten your seatbelts! Because yes, that is how you spell this diva's name. Plane Jane is as glamorous as she is wickedly funny; Boston-raised, but with Russian roots. No stranger to competition, Plane Jane was a competitive ballroom dancer as a child. Now she's focusing all of her passion on becoming America's Next Drag Superstar.

Plasma, 24

New York, New York | @plasmanyc

Straight out of Old Hollywood, this vintage-inspired femme fatale leaves all of the boys hot and bothered. Raised listening to Julie Andrews, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, Plasma channeled her love for divas into drag… and the rest is herstory. Can this queen's BFA in Musical Theatre Performance raise the roof at RuPaul’s Drag Race? Time will tell!

Q, 26

Kansas City, Missouri | @living4q

The only letter of the alphabet you ever need worry about! This talented diva is a theater queen who specializes in the costuming aspect of drag. She makes all of her own looks, plus many commissioned costumes for prior Drag Race stars. Q is ready to go all the way in this competition; one design challenge after the next!

Sapphira Cristal, 35

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | @sapphiracristal

Philadelphia’s crown jewel, Sapphira is a serious musician with a six-octave vocal range. This powerhouse performer studied Music Composition, Vocal Performance and Opera, and in drag she can be found hosting, singing, dancing and performing comedy. Is there anything this diva cannot do?!

Xunami Muse, 33

New York, New York | @xunamimuse

This self-described "knock-off Naomi Campbell" is the supermodel of the season. Originally from Colón, Panama, Xunami moved to New York City, where Drag Race superstar Kandy Muse became her drag mother. Signed with a modeling agency in New York, time will tell if this leggy beauty can strut her way to the top!

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 premieres Friday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.

