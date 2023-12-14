Start your engines, the guest judges for RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 have officially been ru-vealed!

The upcoming season of MTV's legendary drag competition will feature 14 new queens competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" -- as well as a host of legendary judges.

Alongside iconic host RuPaul, and mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison, the season 16 premiere will feature appearances from Oscar winner Charlize Theron and Latin GRAMMY nominee Becky G.

The upcoming season will also include guest judge appearances from Sarah Michelle Gellar, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, and Ronan Farrow.

The previously announced cast of season 16 queens includes Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA), Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX), Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Megami (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL), Mirage (Las Vegas, NV), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Plasma (New York, NY), Q (Kansas City, MO), Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA), and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).

Season 16 of Drag Race marks the 15th anniversary of the franchise, which first premiered on Feb. 2, 2009, on Logo. The queens of the upcoming season will compete for a cash prize of $200,000.

The season 16 premiere will be split into two parts, both with the legendary talent show as the Maxi Challenge -- one being MTV Spring Break-themed and one featuring the "Queen Choice Awards." And of course, there will be a twist.

Following the talent show performances, all the queens will be asked to rank each other's routines to determine the tops and bottoms of that week in the first-ever "Rate-A-Queen."

After the premiere, go backstage with RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, the Emmy-winning Drag Race after-show, which showcases all the drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 premieres Friday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.

