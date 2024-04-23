Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard's daughter, Isla Marie, has been laid to rest.

On Tuesday, the Counting On star shared a series of pictures from the memorial ceremony held in honor of their daughter, who was stillborn.

"🩷Isla Marie, our baby girl. We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven. 🩷 Laid to rest 4.19.2024 #stillbirth #dillardbabygirl #islamarie #lovedforever," she and Derick captioned the joint post.

The photo carousel from the ceremony, held last Friday, led with a picture of a toy rabbit and a bouquet of flowers lying on top of a white box of their daughter's remains. Other photos included a picture of the program and a table with stuffed animals and a little dress. Rounding out the post was a video of the opened white box, surrounded by toys, plants, books and notes in honor of Isla.

It's not clear if any of Jill's family attended the ceremony.

Last week, Jill and Derick shared the heartbreaking news that their fourth child, and only daughter, was stillborn.

"💔It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero," the couple wrote in a joint post on Instagram.

They continued: "From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie. 😭🩷."

Jill and Derick posed with a little pink crochet blanket and teddy bear symbolizing their baby girl. The couple also made the reveal on their website.

Jill and Derick -- who tied the knot in 2014 -- are the parents of sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Freddy, 1. The pair also announced in 2021 that they suffered a miscarriage.

