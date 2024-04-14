Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, shared a heartbreaking family update.

On Saturday, the Counting On star revealed that she delivered their fourth child, a girl, who was stillborn.

"💔It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero," the caption written on behalf of the couple read.

"From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie. 😭🩷."

Along with the news, Jill and Derick posed with a little pink crochet blanket and teddy bear symbolizing their baby girl -- who would have been their first daughter. Jill and Derick also shared the news on their website.

Jill and Derick -- who tied the knot in 2014 -- are the parents of sons, Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Freddy, 1. The pair also announced in 2021 that they suffered a miscarriage.

In 2023, Jill and Derick spoke to ET, ahead of the release of the former TLC star's memoir, Counting the Cost. At the time, the former reality TV star opened up about her complicated relationship with her family, including her father Jim Bob, and some of her siblings -- some of whom she still communicates with.

Amid all of the tension between her and her immediate family, Jill assured ET that she still loves them all at the end of the day, and telling her story gives them a chance to heal.

"I think it could be helpful for some of my siblings to read and to hear our perspective on our story that may have been filtered. I think that it could be helpful for them to hear our story, but then also I think it could be freeing for some of my siblings," she told ET. "... I think if that helps them, and frees them, and gives them their voice, and it empowers them, then I think that's amazing. I would love for all of them to read it."

