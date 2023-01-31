The world first met the Duggar family when they were just a clan of 16, featured in the 2004 documentary 14 Children and Pregnant Again. The supersized Baptist brood's fame grew along with their family, eventually leading to the hit TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting, which followed their adventures in home schooling, courtship and family expansion.

After the show's cancellation in 2015, fans continued to follow the Duggars on six season of their follow-up seriesCounting On, as well as on their various social media pages. Led by parents Jim Bob and Michelle, the Duggar family now consists of 19 kids, 11 sons- and daughters-in-law, and 26 grandchildren -- and counting!

As the eldest Duggar kids are growing up, getting married and having kids of their own, it can be hard to keep track of everyone. Here's ET's handy Duggar family tree -- from Jim Bob to Josie -- tracking marriages, births and all the other big announcements.

JIM BOB and MICHELLE

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar married on July 21, 1984, and started their family four years later with the birth of eldest son Josh. Jim Bob is a licensed realtor and owns several commercial properties in the family's Arkansas hometown. He also served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999-2002 and lost a primary campaign for state Senate in 2021. The family are Independent Baptist Christians and so far, have home-schooled all 19 of their children.

JOSH

Birthday: March 3, 1988

Counting on: Josh married wife Anna on Sept. 26, 2008, and the couple are parents to seven children: Mackynzie Renée, Michael James, Marcus Anthony, Meredith Grace, Mason Garrett, Maryella Hope and Madyson Lily.

Anna announced the birth of their seventh child, Madyson, on Nov. 16. 2021, just weeks before Josh was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was later sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

JANA

Birthday: Jan. 12, 1990

Counting on: One half of the first set of Duggar twins, Jana was one of the first Duggars to have her own social media presence, launching her Instagram account in January 2019 to give fans a closer look at her family, friends and faith, as well as her own individual interests, like home decorating.

JOHN DAVID

Birthday: Jan. 12, 1990

Counting on: One half of the first set of Duggar twins, John David married wife Abbie in November 2018. On Jan. 7, 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter. Grace Annette, and they had their son, Charlie, in September 2022.

"We are now a family of 4," the couple wrote on Instagram of their new bundle of joy. "We welcomed little 💙Charlie💙 into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!"

JILL

Birthday: May 17, 1991

Counting on: Jill married Derick Dillard on June 21, 2014, and the couple are parents to two sons: Israel David, born April 6, 2015, and Samuel Scott, born July 8, 2017. In October 2021, Jill and Derick announced that they had lost a third child, River Bliss, to a miscarriage.

In February 2022, they announced they were expecting again. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" Jill and Derick shared on their family blog. "We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

Jill was the first Duggar child to publicly step away from her famous family, quitting their spinoff show, Counting On, in 2017 and sharing in a series of video messages that she had been "distancing" herself from some of her relatives.

"We’re not on the best terms with some of my family," she and Derick admitted in an Oct. 2020 video. "We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration. But we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal."

Jill and Derick announced that they welcomed their third child, a boy named Frederick Michael Dillard, on July 7, 2022.

"Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long," a blog post on the Dillard Family website read. "Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God.'"

JESSA

Birthday: Nov. 4, 1992

Counting on: Jessa married Ben Seewald on Nov. 1, 2014. The couple welcomed their son Spurgeon Elliott a year later on Nov. 5, 2015, and another boy, son Henry Wilberforce, on Feb. 6, 2017. On May 26, 2019, they became parents to a baby girl, Ivy Jane, and on July 13, 2021, they welcomed their second daughter, Fern Elliana.

JINGER

Birthday: Dec. 21, 1993

Counting on: Jinger married former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo on Nov. 5, 2016. The couple welcomed a daughter, Felicity Nicole, on July 19, 2018.

In May 2020, the couple announced they were expecting again after previously suffering a miscarriage. They welcomed their second daughter, Evangeline Jo, on Nov. 22., 2020. "Evangeline means 'good news' and Jo is after Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph," Jinger said of their new bundle of joy. "As for Felicity, she is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future. We are so grateful to God for this beautiful gift!"

JOSEPH

Birthday: Jan. 20, 1995

Counting on: Joe married wife Kendra in 2017. The couple welcomed a son, Garrett David, in June 2018, and a daughter, Addison Renee, in November 2019. In August 2020, they announced they were expecting baby no. 3, and they welcomed daughter Brooklyn Praise on Feb. 19, 2021!

"Feeling so grateful and blessed💖," the proud parents shared on Instagram, along with a photo of their new bundle of joy.

JOSIAH

Birthday: Aug. 28, 1996

Counting on: Josiah married wife Lauren on June 30, 2018. In May 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl, after losing their first child, Asa, to miscarriage. On Nov. 8, 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter, Bella Milagro. "Our hearts are so full!" they shared on Instagram, along with their first photo of their baby girl. "We are so thankful for God blessings us with such a healthy baby girl!"

JOY-ANNA

Birthday: Oct. 28, 1997

Counting on: Joy married husband Austin Forsyth in May 2017. The pair welcomed son Gideon Martyn in February of the following year. After losing a baby girl they named Annabell Elise to miscarriage in June 2019, the couple welcomed a daughter, Evelyn Mae, on Aug. 21, 2020.

“To say my heart is full is an understatement," Joy wrote on Instagram, sharing pics with their new baby girl. "We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19&1/2” long! She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!"

JEDEDIAH

Birthday: Dec. 30, 1998

Counting on: One half of the second set of Duggar twins, Jed followed in his father's footsteps in November 2019, and announced his plans to run for a state government seat in Arkansas, though he ultimately lost the election.

In April 2021, the family shared that Jed had tied the knot with Katey Nakatsu, after quietly courting for over a year. They welcomed their first child, son Truett Oliver, on May, 2, 2022, and shared in December 2022 that they were expecting baby No. 2!

JEREMIAH

Birthday: Dec. 30, 1998

Counting on: One half of the second set of Duggar twins, Jeremiah tied the knot with Hannah Wissmann on March 26, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Brynley Noelle, on Christmas Day of the same year!

"After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" they wrote. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in."

JASON

Birthday: April 21, 2000

Counting on: Jason is a licensed general contractor and was running his own construction business before he was out of his teens.

"You have grown into an incredibly kind, generous, and diligent man who loves the Lord. We love you so much!" shared the Duggar Instagram account on Jason's 20th birthday. "Your knack for all things related to construction, and your heart for others will carry you far in business and in life. We’re so grateful for you, Jason!"

JAMES

Birthday: July 7, 2001

Counting on: Named after his favorite Bible character, James received his commercial driver's license in 2020, following a childhood as the "handyman" in the family.

"James is able to do just about anything he thinks up," shared the Duggar family Instagram as they celebrated James' 19th birthday. "Even as a child, we would find James “fixing” various household appliances. He has always been one to take things apart, figure out how they work, and put them back together—with a few special modifications! This year James worked hard to get his CDL, and he has become an expert at driving all the big trucks and heavy machinery! We can’t wait to see what God has in store for him in the future!

JUSTIN

Birthday: Nov. 15, 2002

Counting on: The second-youngest Duggar son, Justin announced his courtship with Claire Spivey in September 2020, and the pair tied the knot on Feb. 26, 2021.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," the couple said in a statement announcing their engagement. "We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!"

JACKSON

Birthday: May 23, 2004

Counting on: The youngest Duggar son, Jackson's future plans include becoming a translator and missionary pilot.

"You are one of the best story/joke tellers I’ve ever heard and you certainly keep us laughing!" shared the Duggar account on Jackson's 16th birthday. "I love hearing you whistle and sing as you go about your day. 🎶 And I am also so touched by the way you devote time every day to read your Bible so faithfully! It is a joy to be your parents and see your desire to follow the Lord!"

JOHANNAH

Birthday: Oct. 11, 2005

Counting on: The eldest of the younger block of Duggar girls, Johannah's future plans include becoming a doctor.

"Johannah, you are a sweet girl who is a talented musician, a wonderful sister, and a blessing to our whole family!! We love you so much!" shared the Duggars on Johannah's 14th birthday.

JENNIFER

Birthday: Aug. 2, 2007

Counting on: The 17th Duggar child -- she gave her family's TLC show its initial title -- Jennifer plans to become a veterinarian.

"Jennifer is dependable, loyal... and fun! She is a favorite with the nieces and nephews and is usually carrying one of them around because they don’t want her to put them down!" the Duggar family Instagram account shared while celebrating Jennifer's 13th birthday. "Jennifer also has a special love for animals and is very faithful to take care of her pets every day! She recently helped raise a litter of 7 little bunnies!"

JORDYN-GRACE

Birthday: Dec. 18, 2008

Counting on: The first Duggar to have her birth documented on the family's regular TLC show, Jordyn aspires to be an artist when she grows up.

"She brightens our lives with her sweet smile! She loves kids, and if there’s a baby in the house she will tote them around and absolutely spoil them with attention and affection," the Duggar family Instagram account shared on Jordyn's 12th birthday. "Jordyn is crafty and she loves creating special gifts such as superhero capes or homemade lollipops for her nieces and nephews. She makes friends easily and everyone loves her fun personality! We love you, Jordyn!"

JOSIE

Birthday: Dec. 10, 2009

Counting on: Born prematurely during an emergency Caesarean section that played out on the family's show, Josie is now happy and healthy and plans to become a cook.

"Josie is a ball of energy. From the time she wakes up in the morning until her head hits the pillow at night, she rarely slows down!" the Duggar family Instagram account shared on Josie's 11th birthday. "We love her so much and thank God for these 11 years with her. We know He has great things in store for her life in the future!

AMY DUGGAR KING

Though technically not a Duggar sibling, Jim Bob's niece Amy is a familiar face to fans of the family, and she recently started a brood of her own! Amy married Dillon King in September 2015, and in April 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

Amy and Dillon welcomed their son, Daxton Ryan, on Oct. 9, sharing a shot of their happy family of three on Instagram. "I'M IN LOVE WITH 2 MEN!!!" Amy captioned the sweet shot. "Welcome to our little world Daxton Ryan!!! I'm in awe of you!!! ♡♡♡♡♡."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jill Duggar Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Husband Derick Dillard

Jessa Duggar on Rumors She Wasn't Invited to Sister Jill’s Baby Shower

Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Duggar Speaks Out After His Prison Sentencing