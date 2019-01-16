Colton Underwood may be looking for “the one” on The Bachelor this season, but the 26-year-old former football star has had his heart broken before.

Colton opened up to The LadyGang podcast, including ET's Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek, about his gymnast ex, Aly Raisman, whom he dated for seven to eight months from late 2016 to mid-2017.

"I wouldn’t say it was on the show. I would say it was my first love,” Colton said of having his worst heartbreak, naming Aly during the interview.

"While it was confusing and it was hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself, what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship,” Colton said of the split. "It was a big step for me. It was really tough.”

The Bachelor named Jennifer Aniston as his first celebrity crush, saying he used to stay home and watch Friends while others were out partying.

And when asked what his worst move was in his dating life, Colton replied, "I don't have a ton of experience because I date with the intent to marry… It’s how I want a family and how I would want someone to treat my daughter.”

Since this season’s premiere, Colton has been grilled about whether or not he’s still a virgin. For more from The Bachelor, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Wells Adams Is Calling 'BS' on 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Alum Wells Adams Says Demi Broke a 'Cardinal Rule' on Colton Underwood's Season (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Is Demi Really the Villain of Colton Underwood's Season?

Related Gallery