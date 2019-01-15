Demi is definitely making a name for herself on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

The 23-year-old Texas native made headlines for riling up the women on Monday's episode of the ABC dating show, with some calling her the season's new villain. During an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday, however, Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams said he's not so sure Demi's the only one to watch out for -- but did admit that she broke the "cardinal rule of The Bachelor."

"You're not supposed to make out with the lead in front of everybody else. You're going to make it weird for everybody else," he insisted, referencing Demi's bold kiss with Underwood on the group date. "I remember that was a thing we didn't do on JoJo [Fletcher'sBachelorette] season; you wouldn't be blatantly making out in front of everybody else. That's why it's 'Can I steal you'... to go talk or make out."

Adams said that not kissing the lead in front of other contestants was a note he received from producers during his time on The Bachelorette -- and led to his famously delayed kiss with Fletcher that season. "So right when [Demi kissed Colton], I was like, 'Oh! She did it in front of a crowd!'"

"I can understand why everyone got upset. But everyone's a villain!" Adams expressed. "You've got Demi, the girl with a dog [Catherine], and then you've got the beauty queens [Hannah B. and Caelynn] and someone's a villain. They might both be villains! ... Demi's going to the end, whether you like it or not. Demi's going to the end!"

Adams also weighed in on another memorable date moment from Monday's episode: Hannah B.'s absolutely awkward toast on her one-on-one with the Bachelor.

"You know you're going on The Bachelor -- google a couple of toasts! Everyone's got to do one during a season," he joked. "I think it was Caila [Quinn] -- she had a long book [of toasts memorized]. I remember her telling me she had six or seven."

Despite Hannah fumbling through her toast, however, Underwood ended up giving her a rose. Adams said it was Hannah opening up about her desire to always be perfect that ended up pushing Underwood over the fence (pun intended) in his decision to keep her around. "[Trying to be perfect is his] kryptonite, so when she said that -- that it was her thing to always make sure everyone likes [her] ... it was, like, 'boom' -- that's exactly what he wanted to hear," he explained. "It was perfect."

It's another Hannah, Hannah G., however, who Adams thinks will make it to the end. He also named Bri as a frontrunner to look out for. "Dude loves a blonde! It's all blondes. If you're, like, 97 pounds, blonde and light eyes, you're top 10," Adams cracked, noting that it "didn't work out" with his brunette exes -- Ali Raisman, Becca Kufrin and Tia Booth.

And as for all that drama about women "stealing time" from each other, Adams revealed that time really is precious on The Bachelor, and that producers sometimes queue up contestants to speak with the lead.

"You can't just go and steal somebody. There's kind of a line, and a producer will be like, 'OK, we have to move him' or 'He's an interview now,' so you couldn't go steal him if you wanted to!" he shared. "Then when the time happens, they'll be like, 'OK, he's with someone. You can go now.'"

"I think everyone's kind of on pins and needles about when the night's going to end and when you're going to have your time, so I get that they are freaking out about the whole thing. But I wished on the first episode when Catherine stole four times or whatever, that Colton had said, 'You know what, I kind of want to talk to everybody here.' ... And I don't know if [producers] were like, 'This is good!' I don't know,'" he continued.

Adams also wished Underwood would have handled his time with Heather, the woman who's never been kissed, differently after she made her big reveal. "Maybe he did [say this], and maybe they cut it, but I wish he would've said, 'I respect that and I don't want to be the aggressor here. You tell me [when you're ready to have your first kiss]."

At the end of the day, though, Adams remains a big fan of The Bachelor -- and a big fan of Underwood. "I love this season," he raved.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Harrison Reveals 'Bachelorette' Talks Were Temporarily Put on Hold (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Is Demi Really the Villain of Colton Underwood's Season?

Billy Eichner Jokes Colton Underwood Could Be the 'First Gay Bachelor'

Related Gallery