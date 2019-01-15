Wells Adams isn't buying it.

After spending a season of Bachelor in Paradise with Colton Underwood in Mexico, Adams thinks he knows the 26-year-old former football player pretty well. That's why he doesn't believe Underwood's admission on Monday night's Bachelor promo that he doesn't care if he becomes "the most hated Bachelor."

"BS!" Adams said during an interview with ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday. "He was a professional athlete. That means you're the most competitive. If you're really competitive, you don't want to be known as the worst, you want to be known as the best."

"Who wants to be the worst guy, or is he OK with being the worst?" he asked.

The dramatic promo also showed Underwood sharing that he could leave the season without proposing to anyone. That, however, Adams has less of a problem with. "I don't think he needs to get engaged," the Paradise bartender said, before adding that he thinks Underwood will pop the question. "It's a huge decision. Make sure you [choose] the one that you want and not the one you think people want."

Adams couldn't be more of a fan of Underwood's season of The Bachelor, thanks mostly to the group of entertaining women. "Everyone's a villain!" he raved. It's the Bachelor himself who Adams thinks could let loose a bit.

"He's obviously very self-aware, which I think is good for life but terrible for this show because you're constantly worried about the optics of it all, and how this is going to translate on television," he explained. "I think he fell in that trap in Paradise, where he was like, 'Everyone is going to hate me if I keep on hurting this Tia [Booth] girl's feelings so I need to kind of pretend to be her boyfriend!'"

"That's the wrong play. He should've, day one of Paradise, been like, 'Listen, it's not going to happen. I want to date other people,'" Adams added. "I hope he doesn't fall into the same traps here, like, 'I need to date so-and-so because it's going to look the best.'"

Only time will tell for Underwood, whose season just aired its second episode. We still have eight weeks to go!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

