Nothing gets us excited for a new episode of The Bachelor like a cliffhanger!

Colton Underwood ended last week's episode of the ABC dating show by storming off for an angry walk on the beach following Nicole and Onyeka's fight, and the drama is just getting started. ET was live blogging Monday night's episode, from the aftermath of the women's beef, to Underwood's romantic international dates, to Demi's shocking downfall.

While Demi wasn't the most loved woman in the house, we definitely didn't see her departure coming this so soon. Our Bachelor, however, clearly wasn't afraid to speak his mind, or reveal when he just wasn't feeling it.

"As the weeks progress, it gets more real and more real, and I think not only for me but these women too," Underwood teased while speaking with ET last Tuesday. "It's unlike anything else, and it's going to be a crazy one. You guys are in for a wild ride."

