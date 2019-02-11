'The Bachelor': Colton Underwood Sends a Woman Home After She Says She Intends to Take His Virginity
Nothing gets us excited for a new episode of The Bachelor like a cliffhanger!
Colton Underwood ended last week's episode of the ABC dating show by storming off for an angry walk on the beach following Nicole and Onyeka's fight, and the drama is just getting started. ET was live blogging Monday night's episode, from the aftermath of the women's beef, to Underwood's romantic international dates, to Demi's shocking downfall.
While Demi wasn't the most loved woman in the house, we definitely didn't see her departure coming this so soon. Our Bachelor, however, clearly wasn't afraid to speak his mind, or reveal when he just wasn't feeling it.
"As the weeks progress, it gets more real and more real, and I think not only for me but these women too," Underwood teased while speaking with ET last Tuesday. "It's unlike anything else, and it's going to be a crazy one. You guys are in for a wild ride."
The Fence Jump Is Almost Here!6:59 PM:
The infamous fence jump is almost here! The dramatic promo for next week's episode teases an emotional Colton who is "more confused than ever." "I have no clue what the f**k I'm going to do," he cries.
THERE'S SO MUCH CRYING, SO MUCH KISSING AND COLTON INTRODUCING ONE OF THE HANNAHS TO HIS PARENTS. THEN THERE'S A SHOT OF COLTON GETTING READY TO PROPOSE AND YES, WE'RE STILL TYPING IN ALL CAPS BECAUSE IT'S IMPORTANT!
"I am getting down on one knee and asking her to be my wife," he teases. Wow, time flies!
Colton Freaks6:56 PM:
Colton freaks out. "Am I missing something?" he asks a producer, confused by Katie's comment.
"So, I'm just going to be very honest... there's still somebody or some people here who aren't ready for this, and that's absolutely f**king terrifying for me," Colton tells the women. "Going into next week, I really have to get the answers that I'm going to need. I'm going to get out of here."
"I have an idea of who she's talking about," Tayshia tells the camera. "He wants someone to spill the tea."
Katie Gives Colton a Big Warning6:53 PM:
After four (!!) women left the competition earlier in the episode, Colton had just one woman to say goodbye to at the rose ceremony, and it was Katie.
"There's so much I have to say. I don't actually think it's really now. I knew there was a disconnect the other night just because of your body language... I wish that I would have gotten just a little time," Katie says.
"I felt like there was more to get out of you that I just didn't get," Colton reveals, before Katie gives him one final warning.
"You have a great group of girls. And you know who's ready in there, and there's some who aren't. Just be smart about those girls," she advises.
Colton Skips the Cocktail Party6:50 PM:
"Colton has made his decision," Chris Harrison says. "Next time you see Colton will be at the rose ceremony."
Womp womp!
Demi Packs Her Bags6:43 PM:
"I just feel like I'm not good enough. I hate that feeling because I know that I am," Demi says through tears as she packs her bags.
Colton Says Goodbye to Demi6:39 PM:
That didn't go according to plan!
"I feel so confident and so happy with what's going on between us, and like, I now feel like I am falling in love with you. I just want time to enjoy each other, and to just let myself fall," Demi tells Colton in his hotel room as they enjoy a glass of wine.
"I appreciate you saying that to me, Demi. It means a lot, and you continuing to make me feel special....but there's a part of me that just doesn't know if we can get there. I don't know if I can see myself with you at the end of this," he replies, sending her home.
Demi Wants to De-Flower Colton6:33 PM:
Demi decides to take things into her own hands, sneaking off to go see Colton after he and Kirpa return from their date.
"Hopefully after tonight, Colton won't be a virgin anymore," she teases.
Kirpa Solidifies Her Relationship With Colton6:31 PM:
Kirpa heads off on her one-on-one date with Colton, where they mostly talk about Sydney leaving until Colton asks her about her previous engagement.
She tells him her ex was "also saving himself for marriage," to which Colton seems offended, but stays cool, calm and collected and just explains he's waiting for the right person.
She gets the rose and they make out in the rain.
Sydney Exits the Show6:11 PM:
It seems Colton didn't do enough to keep Sydney in the competition. The NBA dancer tells him that she's not feeling like he's truly interested in her.
"I feel very disappointed right now, but ultimately, he just didn't want to let me in," Sydney says.
"She decided that she wanted to leave," Colton explains to the other women, before giving the rose to Tayshia.
Tia, Is That You?6:05 PM:
Demi Calls Her Mom With Colton6:04 PM:
Demi is serious about Colton -- so she asks him if he wants to call her mom (yes, the one who just got out of prison).
"I've been missing you, mom. I've been worried about you... I'm proud of you for getting through everything," Demi says in her first phone call since her mom finished her sentence for embezzlement, praising her mom for being a "good girl." "I look forward to introducing Colton to you in person."
Sydney Tells It Like It Is6:00 PM:
"Is there some reason you're not putting me on a one-on-one?" Sydney boldly asks Colton, quizzing him on why he's yet to open up to her. "Can you get there with me?"
Colton gives her a wishy-washy answer, explaining that he doesn't have it all figured out, but will "try."
Katie Breaks Down5:53 PM:
Sydney and Demi aren't the only ones upset on the date. Katie can't help but start crying during her private conversation with Colton, expressing her confusion with the week and telling him that she wants him to know she's making an effort.
"Don't think for a second that I don't think you're not trying, because I know it's not the truth," Colton tells her.
Time to Fight!5:41 PM:
The women have been fighting for Colton's love, but now they're going to actually fight each other.
The group date sees the ladies learning martial arts, before forced to spar each other -- with Bachelor: Vietnam host Quo Chung joining Chris Harrison as commentator.
Not Everyone Is Happy to Be on the Group Date5:33 PM:
The next group date card is delivered, revealing that Kirpa will get a one-on-one, and Sydney and Demi are not happy.
"It just hurts," Demi says, as she and Sydney burst into tears. "I can't keep doing this."
Colton Is Falling in Love5:31 PM:
"After tonight, I can definitely say I'm falling in love with Hannah," Colton gushes, sharing that he can see her as his wife.
Children of Divorce Unite!5:29 PM:
"There's a lot of things that I've closed off in my life because I wanted to be strong for other people," Hannah G. reveals on the night part of her date with Colton, before discussing her parents' split.
"My parents are divorced as well... I understand where you're coming from, as far as not talking about it," Colton replies, telling the camera that they've bonded on a new level.
"Hannah, will you accept this rose?" he asks, before Hannah tells the camera she's falling in love with him.
Colton and Hannah Get ~Sensual~5:20 PM:
"It's hard for me to keep my hands off her," Colton says as they get intimate on their date.
"I could make out with him all day," Hannah G. gushes in a kissing montage from the shower, in a mud bath and on a massage table.
The Ladies Head to Vietnam -- Where Hannah G. Gets the First Date!5:15 PM:
The group is on the move, and while several ladies have yet to get a one-on-one date, it's Hannah G. who comes out on top!
"We connected instantly, and that's why she got the first impression rose," Colton explains as they head off on a spa date.
Both Nicole and Onyeka are Sent Packing!5:07 PM:
See ya!
Colton doesn't like drama, and if you start it, he'll end it. Handing out his roses, the football player realizes Onyeka and Nicole were more drama than they were worth.
"I can't even describe how badly it hurts. I wish it didn't go down this way," Nicole cries.
Chris Harrison Makes a Great Observation5:03 PM:
"You seemed pissed," Chris Harrison says as he tries to comfort our Bachelor on the beach.
"That's not what we're here for," Colton replies, expressing his annoyance at the bickering between Onyeka and Nicole, before Chris heads off to tell the women it's time for the rose ceremony.
Colton's Over This Sh*t5:00 PM:
We pick up exactly where we left off... with Colton pacing on the beach and the women realizing he's over this sh*t.
