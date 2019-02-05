Colton Underwood is focusing on his own journey.

Fans saw the Bachelor open up about his past relationship with Aly Raisman on the emotional Jan. 28 episode of the ABC dating show -- but as he told ET on Tuesday, he hasn't reached out to her since.

In a candid, moving discussion on The Bachelor with contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who revealed she was raped in college, Underwood shared that part of the reason he was still a virgin was because of his romance with Raisman, who is also a survivor of sexual abuse. Underwood didn't name Raisman in the episode, though fans quickly drew the connection, as the Olympian has been an outspoken supporter of survivors after revealing she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

"No [I haven't reached out to Raisman]," Underwood told ET's Leanne Aguilera at ABC's Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, explaining that he's instead focusing on Miller-Keyes' experience.

"The one thing that I will speak on is Caelynn and how powerful and how strong and brave she is," he continued. "It still was so emotional for not only me to watch back, but I'm sure for her as well."

In a recent interview with People, Raisman said that she and Underwood were not in touch after ending their months-long relationship in 2017.

"We have not talked in a really, really long time," she expressed, adding that she wasn't watching his season of The Bachelor, but was supportive of Miller-Keyes coming forward about her sexual assault.

“I am supportive of anybody that comes forward and especially for her to do that on national television, I really commend her for her bravery and I stand with her and I hope she’s getting a ton of support because she deserves it,” Raisman said, explaining that many people don’t “realize how hard” it can be to discuss abuse.

"Even if you can’t relate to someone’s story, if you are supportive of a survivor, you are helping -- I really believe you’re making a change in the world that we live in," she added.

Underwood and Miller-Keyes have both received huge support from fans for the way they handled their important discussion on The Bachelor. See more in the video below.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

