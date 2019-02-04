It's week five of The Bachelor, and things are getting real.

Colton Underwood is just about halfway through his Bachelor journey, and while he's definitely developed connections with the women so far, it seems we're in for some real feelings this week. The promo for Monday's episode teased a love confession from Hannah B., a meltdown from Elyse and a one-on-one date for Heather, who's just hoping to have her first kiss (yes, really). ET will be right here, live blogging the whole thing!

We have to admit, we were doubtful the 23-year-old Bachelor would make it this far without a lip lock, but Colton is full of surprises. "We have some great conversations," he teased to ET last month, when asked if he'll give Heather her first kiss. "So you are going to have to stay tuned for that one!"

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

