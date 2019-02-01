Elyse won over fans after her sweet one-on-one date with Colton Underwood weeks ago on The Bachelor, but now it seems that amazing date might ruin everything.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the ABC dating show, in which Elyse tearfully confesses she feels "gutted" over her lack of attention since her date with Colton -- and storms out on the other women.

"It's been weeks since our one-on-one, and I feel very sh**ty. Right now, I'm gutted, and I didn't think it would be that hard. It's just made me doubt everything," Elyse emotionally reveals in the clip, as she gets herself all dolled up. "It sucks!"

The other women, meanwhile, can't help but reveal their concern for Elyse -- an apparent frontrunner -- as she storms out of the house to presumably confront Underwood.

"I'm very weirded out as to what's going on," Demi says as the women gather together to discuss Elyse's sudden meltdown. "It's very unlike Elise."



"What the f**k? I don't know what's going on with Elyse right now. I don't know where her head's at," Demi continues to the camera.

We've seen several heartfelt conversations between Elyse and Colton since their date on week two of The Bachelor, but it's very possible that those conversations are the only ones they've had. As Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams recently told ET, time is precious on the show.

"You can't just go and steal somebody. There's kind of a line, and a producer will be like, 'OK, we have to move him' or 'He's an interview now,' so you couldn't go steal him if you wanted to!" Adams revealed. "Then when the time happens, they'll be like, 'OK, he's with someone. You can go now.'"

"I think everyone's kind of on pins and needles about when the night's going to end and when you're going to have your time, so I get that they are freaking out about the whole thing," he added.

