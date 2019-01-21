Is this Colton Underwood's season ofThe Bachelor, or Demi's audition forBachelor in Paradise?



Either way, we're grateful for the drama as we head into week three of Colton's journey to find love. ET will be live blogging Monday night's episode, which is sure to be full of both romance and shenanigans, now that a possible new villain has entered the game.

Demi ruffled some feathers on last week's episode after she kissed Colton on a group date in front of the other women. But as Bachelor alum Wells Adams told ET, this season only seems to be escalating.

"I can understand why everyone got upset. But everyone's a villain!" he said. "You've got Demi, the girl with a dog [Catherine], and then you've got the beauty queens [Hannah B. and Caelynn] and someone's a villain. They might both be villains!"

"Demi's going to the end, whether you like it or not. Demi's going to the end!" Adams predicted, though only time will tell.

ABC

ABC

ABC

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Gushes Over Jason Tartick After Their String of Dates

'Bachelor' Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Share Wedding Photos

Why Wells Adams Is Calling 'BS' on 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood (Exclusive)

Related Gallery