Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are reflecting on their gorgeous Hawaii wedding.

The Bachelor couple tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui on Saturday, and now they're giving fans a look at their special day.

Luyendyk took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself and his bride leaning in for a sweet kiss after the ceremony. The couple, who is expecting a baby girl, places their hands over Burnham's tiny baby bump in the pic.

"My best friend, my soul mate and now I can finally call you my wife! I’m so proud to be your husband. Our wedding was unreal, it was everything we could have imagined and more," he captioned the dreamy shot, before thanking the people and vendors who helped make their wedding happen.

Burnham, meanwhile, shared a romantic snap of herself and Luyendyk sneaking away for private photos. The pic offered fans a better look at her stunning wedding gown by Hayley Paige. "One lifetime with you will never be enough. 💍1.12.19," she wrote alongside the shot.

The blonde beauty gushed to ET about her wedding look at her fitting in October. "[It's] elegant and understated at the same time," she said. "I would say it’s a little bit of a princess vibe."

Several members of the Bachelor family were in attendance to watch Luyendyk and Burnham say "I do." Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony, while Maquel Cooper, who was a contestant on Luyendyk's Bachelor season, was one of Burnham's bridesmaids. Seinne Fleming, Marikh Mathias, Jenna Cooper were also guests at the event, as were Sean Lowe and his wife, Catherine.

A source told ET that the wedding venue was “beautiful," and that Harrison's speech as officiant was both funny and emotional. The ceremony was followed by a two-hour cocktail hour and multi-course dinner -- all taking place at the same location; an old sugar mill decorated with chandeliers. For dinner, guests had prime rib and fresh local seafood.

